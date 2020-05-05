ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.