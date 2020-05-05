Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

