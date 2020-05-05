Godaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Godaddy has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. On average, analysts expect Godaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

