Rhipe Ltd (RHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Shares of ASX RHP opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 million and a PE ratio of 37.78. Rhipe has a 12-month low of A$1.16 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
About Rhipe
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Rhipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.