Rhipe Ltd (RHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ASX RHP opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 million and a PE ratio of 37.78. Rhipe has a 12-month low of A$1.16 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Get Rhipe alerts:

About Rhipe

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rhipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.