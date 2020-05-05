OM Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:OMH)

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OM stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. OM has a 1-year low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of A$1.04 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

OM Company Profile

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

