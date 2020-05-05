OM Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:OMH)

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.
Shares of OM stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. OM has a 1-year low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of A$1.04 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.
OM Company Profile
