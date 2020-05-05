MKM Partners Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

