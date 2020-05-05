Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.33.

ALGN opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 159,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 76,238 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 154,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $22,869,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

