The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

