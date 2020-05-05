BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.