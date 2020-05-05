ValuEngine Lowers ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

