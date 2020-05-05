Raymond James Trims WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Target Price to $60.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

WCC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

