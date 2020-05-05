Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
