Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

