American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 15th

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

American Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -944.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms recently commented on AFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

