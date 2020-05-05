Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

