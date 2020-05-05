Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,921.58.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
