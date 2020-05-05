Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $243.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,282.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

