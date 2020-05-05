Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030446 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036601 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,916.28 or 1.00445958 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00067571 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

