Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

Shares of EDU opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.31.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

