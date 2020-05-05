Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.