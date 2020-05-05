Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

