Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

QLYS stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,591.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.