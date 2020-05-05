Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Dorman Products worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 64,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 148,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

