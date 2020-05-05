Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 95,594 Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Switch by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 0.63. Switch Inc has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,904.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.