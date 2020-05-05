Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,642,000. AXA increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 162,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

