Needham & Company LLC Trims SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $22.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SIBN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $444.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32. SI-Bone has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. On average, analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. State Street Corp increased its stake in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 994.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

