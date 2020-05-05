Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $164.08. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.