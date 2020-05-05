ExlService Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ExlService in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

EXLS opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.