Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -248.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $871,285. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

