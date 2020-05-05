Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 373,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 99,220 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NYSE RDN opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

