Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,561 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.