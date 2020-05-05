Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 33,055 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 969,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

