Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.50 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.