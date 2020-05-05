Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,600 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

