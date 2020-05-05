Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 21,627 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.