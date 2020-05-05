OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,007,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,184,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

