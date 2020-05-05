W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

