Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Centurylink by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTL opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

