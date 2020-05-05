Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 17,963 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Essent Group worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 230,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

ESNT opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.