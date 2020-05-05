Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. AJO LP grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

TTWO opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

