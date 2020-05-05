Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 33,739 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

