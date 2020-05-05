Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

