81,925 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

