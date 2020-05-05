New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

