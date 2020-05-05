Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 180,554 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of LexinFintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $7,151,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, TT International increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,616,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

