Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 998.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Pearson PLC has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

