Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

