Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

RYAAY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

