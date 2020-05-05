Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 153 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after buying an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,298,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.