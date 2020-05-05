Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Alleghany by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Alleghany by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Alleghany by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $633.75.

Shares of Y stock opened at $499.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.26 and a 200-day moving average of $716.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

