State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

