Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

